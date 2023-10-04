‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for fourth season

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Arconiacs rejoice!

That’s what the fans of the podcast central to the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” are called, and, if they were real, they would be celebrating along with fans of the show.

It was announced via X (formerly known as Twitter) on the day of the Season 3 finale that the popular series would be returning.

“Only Murders in the Building is coming back for Season 4!,” the post reads. “Let the investigating begin!”

The series stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short as three neighbors in an upscale New York building called who are true crime fans.

After the murder of another neighbor in Season 1, the trio start a podcast and find themselves getting in on the investigation.

Season 3 found the group working more independently than they had in past seasons. Series co-creator John Hoffman told Variety they will be reunited in the new season to work on solving another murder.

“We just got picked up for Season 4,” he said. “So the room where we are now, having earned this understanding of themselves and what the trio means to them, feels like a great springboard into next season where they are back together fully on the case — and for good reason, because it feels pretty close to home.”

