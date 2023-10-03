On ‘Mean Girls Day,’ Tina Fey auctions off an annotated script

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Get in losers, we’re celebrating.

Tuesday is, of course, “Mean Girls Day.”

How did that day come to be, you might ask? Well, in the popular 2004 film there’s a scene where Aaron Samuels (played by Jonathan Bennett) turns to Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) in class and asks her what day it is.

“It’s October 3,” she answers.

Thus “Mean Girls Day” was born.

The film has become a cult classic and even spurred a musical, which is also being made into a movie scheduled for release next year.

Tina Fey, famous for her time as a star and writer on “Saturday Night Live” as well as “30 Rock” and other projects, is the creator of both the “Mean Girls” film and musical. She’s doing something special in honor of the “holiday.”

Fey is auctioning the annotated script of “Mean Girls the Musical” and it comes “complete with her own handwritten notes and sketches in the margins, sharing her thoughts and ideas from the creation of both the original film and the musical.”

Whoever buys the script will be treated to extras like a sketch of Regina George’s mother Mrs. June George, played in the film by Amy Poehler, with the comment “Amy Poehler was iconic!” Other handwritten Fey quips include “You’re nearly done reading this” and “Jesus Christ this script is long.”

She’s just one of a group of Hollywood, Broadway and West End A-listers who have donated first editions of their work, including Richard Curtis’ original “Love Actually” script and an annotated a rare edition of “The Vagina Monologues” from V (formerly Eve Ensler).

The auction for Fey’s script runs until Oct. 6 at theauctioncollective.com.

