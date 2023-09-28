‘Harry Potter’ star Bonnie Wright gives birth to her first child

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Bonnie Wright, the actress best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” movies, has given birth to a boy.

Wright, 32, posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday of her newborn baby snuggled under a brown knitted blanket and wearing an adorable striped hat.

“Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo born at home on Tuesday 19th September. We’re all healthy and happy,” she wrote.

Wright went on to say that she and her husband Andrew Lococo are “so in love” with their new addition, adding: “So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience!”

Thanking doctors and midwives personally in her message, she went on to say: “Lastly thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered. Elio has the most tender loving papa. Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over!”

In the movie franchise, Wright was cast as the younger sister of Potter’s good friend Ron Weasley, played by Rupert Grint. She later became Potter’s love interest.

Last year, Wright published her first book titled “Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet.” The book is described on its website as a “guide to positive change that we can all use to treat our home and ourselves gently, and do our part to help protect our beautiful planet.”

On her YouTube channel, Wright has posted videos about preparing for her baby, including one called “navigating newborn essentials” and another called “nesting,” in which she shows how she and her husband “have been trying as much as possible to get things for the baby that feel in line with our values.” This has meant buying second hand and being given hand-me-downs from friends, she said.

