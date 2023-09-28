Brooke Hogan shares why she didn’t attend her dad Hulk Hogan’s wedding

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently married Sky Daily, but his daughter opted not to attend the wedding.

Brooke Hogan took to Instagram to explain her absence, writing that she’s doing her best to navigate changes her family has gone through.

“As we all experience this with our own families,” she wrote, “The dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years. With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I’ve had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least.”

She continued, “For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values.”

Hogan concluded her note with, “I wish him well.”

Her brother Nick Hogan was part of small group in attendance at the ceremony earlier this month.

Hulk Hogan got engaged in July after finalizing his divorce from second wife Jennifer McDaniel in 2022.

