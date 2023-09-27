Travis Kelce talked Taylor Swift on his podcast



CNN

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Travis Kelce was already famous, but now he is learning what it means to be Taylor Swift-adjacent-famous.

The new episode of his podcast, “New Heights,” which he hosts with his brother, fellow NFL football player Jason Kelce, dropped Wednesday.

Jason Kelce introduced the TSwift of it all in the midst of some football talk by saying, “We’re here.”

“We’ve been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life,” Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles said. “But now we gotta talk about it.”

“My personal life that’s not so personal,” Travis Kelce quipped. “I did this to myself Jason. I know this.”

Jason Kelce then brought up Swift’s recent attendance at his brother’s game to watch his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears in Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar singer sat in a suite alongside the matriarch of the Kelce family and it pretty much broke the internet.

After Jason Kelce asked his brother what his life is now like, Travis Kelce said he’s on the “roller coaster of life.”

“I noticed a few things,” Travis Kelce said. “Paparazzi at my house. S**t like that.”

The paps are there with cameras and screaming his name he said. His brother naturally asked about his special guest at the game.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up,” Travis Kelce said. “That was pretty ballsy.”

He hailed Swift who “looked amazing” and he said his friends and family had nothing but amazing things to say about her. Not to mention that his Chiefs won the game.

“We script it all ladies and gentleman,” he (maybe) joked. “It was impressive.”

Kelce said he found all the attention and excitement “hysterical.”

“It’s definitely a game I’ll remember,” he said. “That’s for damn sure.”

The brothers covered some more ground, including the sales of Travis Kelce’s jersey exploding post the Swift appearance, how everyone including football coaches have been talking about the possible couple and even how they drove off in his convertible after the game.

As to whether they are a couple or not we still don’t really know because Kelce chose to pass and left it as, “What’s real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives.”

Moving forward he will stick to talking about sports he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.