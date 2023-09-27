Julia Fox clarifies something about her time with Kanye West

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Julia Fox reportedly gets personal in her new memoir, but there’s one thing missing.

Fox discussed “Down the Drain” in an interview with the New York Times. The book is described by the publication as “her car crash of a memoir of addiction, abuse and sex.”

When the interviewer noted that there’s no description of the sex with Ye, as West now wishes to be known, Fox responded: “Because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that.”

The pair stirred headlines during their brief relationship in 2022.

It is noted in the New York Times story that Fox has changed the names of many people in her book and refers to Ye simply “the artist.”

Back in January, Fox talked about the brevity of their relationship on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,”

“We were literally together for like a minute,” Fox told Cohen of her time with Ye. “Like, I don’t think he even knows my full name or anything.”

