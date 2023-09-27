‘Dancing with the Stars’ eliminates its first duo in season premiere

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — “Dancing with the Stars” had its Season 32 premiere on Tuesday and new host Julianne Hough joined co-host Alfonso Ribeiro for an interesting night.

Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba were back as judges. The show honored the late judge Len Goodman by renaming the show’s prize the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy danced the cha cha for their first dance.

“You’re like a wild stallion out there!” Inaba said. “We need to bring it just a little more in, but way to start the season.”

“Brady Bunch” alum Barry Williams and partner Peta Murgatroyd danced the foxtrot.

“I am thoroughly impressed by you and not just because you winked at me!” Inaba said. “You know how to perform to this audience.”

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson danced the cha cha with Tonioli saying, “You lost timing at times. Work on the technique.”

Inaba added, “I see a lot of potential.”

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber danced the salsa after Hannigan admitted she gave up dancing after a bad experience with a teacher as a kid.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold danced the cha cha, with Derek Hough calling it “powerful.”

“Riley, welcome to the show! That ending was powerful,” he said.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach performed a disco-themed cha cha with Inaba saying, “So far, that’s the best dance of the night!”

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten did a tango, which Inaba also liked.

“When you smile, you lit up the room,” she said.

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart danced the salsa to “Yeah!” by Usher with Hough saying, “not enough rhythm, but great first dance!”

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong danced the tango to “El Tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge. Tonioli told Pons not to “wobble” on her turns.

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko performed the cha cha to Prince’s “Kiss.” “Len would’ve loved that,” Inaba said. “You are a great dancer!”

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater danced the jive. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards was there to support Umansky. Inaba told the duo, “that dance was not what I expected from you. It takes courage.”

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev danced the tango to Rihanna’s “Only Girl in the World,” with Hough calling the performance “exquisite.”

Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki danced to “Poison,” with Hough saying he was “mesmerized.”

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov danced the tango to Hailee Steinfeld’s “I Love Me.” Tonioli called Madix “red hot” and “unbelievable.”

Umansky and Slater and Walsh and Iwasaki landed in the bottom two. After votes were counted, Walsh and Iwasaki were sent home.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

