Vanessa Bryant cheers on daughter Natalia during runway debut in Milan

(CNN) — Natalia Bryant made her modeling debut as she strutted down the catwalk during the Versace spring 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week on Friday, and her mom Vanessa Bryant was there to cheer her on.

“I’m so proud of you! You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I’m so happy for you,” Vanessa wrote on her verified Instagram page Friday, showcasing a photo of Natalia on Versace’s black and white checkered runway.

Vanessa also shared a photo of herself looking chic in a head-to-toe black outfit, writing in the caption, “Quick trip to Milano to cheer on my baby.”

“I am beyond excited about making my runway debut. It’s such an incredible opportunity and I’m so grateful to Donatella (Versace) and am honored that she has invited me to be a part of something so special,” Natalia told Vogue in an interview published Friday.

She also told the outlet her stylish mom Vanessa has always encouraged her to express her own personal style, and is somebody she goes to for “honest” fashion advice.

“She keeps it real, and I know she always has my best interest at heart,” she said, later adding Vanessa “encourages me to have my own walk and establish my own way of doing things.”

Natalia, 20, is a student at the University of Southern California. In 2021, the aspiring model was signed to IMG Models, saying in a statement at the time, “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age.”

So far, Natalia’s experience in the modeling industry has been “positive,” she told Vogue, saying, “I wanted to start fresh and do my own thing without having to worry about comparing myself to anyone or setting myself to anyone’s standard.”

“I’ve been so happy to see how supportive and welcoming everyone has been,” she added.

Natalia is the eldest daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa, who also share daughters Gianna, Bianka and Capri. The basketball icon and Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas in 2020 along with seven others.

As her fashion industry dreams appear to be coming true, Natalia took to her own Instagram page on Friday to celebrate the moment by sharing photos of her walking the runway during the Versace show.

“Still feels like a dream,” she wrote. “I am beyond honored and grateful.”

