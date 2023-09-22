Blink-182 drops an emotional new music video

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Blink-182 has released two new songs and a music video off their upcoming album, “ONE MORE TIME….”

The video for “ONE MORE TIME…” unites the band and marks their first album with Tom DeLonge, who left the group from 2015 to 2022, Mark Hoppus battled cancer in 2021, leading to a reconciliation with DeLonge.

The emotional lyrics reference challenges faced by the group over the years.

“I wish they told us / It shouldn’t take a sickness / Or airplanes falling out the sky,” Hoppus sings on the single.

Travis Barker survived a 2008 plane crash that killed four people and left Barker with third-degree burns on more than half of his body.

“Do I have to die to hear you miss me?” is the chorus.

The accompanying “ONE MORE TIME” video shows clips of the band members throughout their lives.

Their new album debuts Oct. 20. The band is also gearing up for a world tour.

