Shannen Doherty, in fight for her life with cancer, gets standing ovation at 90s Con

<i>Earl Gibson III/Getty Images</i><br/>Shannen Doherty
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
Shannen Doherty
By
Published 9:02 AM

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Shannen Doherty was showered with love over the weekend.

The actress reunited with some of her “Beverly Hills 90210” costars for a 90s Con panel in Tampa, Florida.

Doherty has been living with stage 4 cancer. Toward the end of the event the audience gave her a standing ovation, according to People.

“Thank you so much,” a visibly moved Doherty said. “You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you.”

The 52-year-old star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 that went into remission two years later. In 2020, Doherty announced the cancer had returned, spread and was stage 4.

This past June, she shared her cancer had spread to her brain.

“I have a fight for my life, that I deal with every day,” she said on Sunday. “I think I am really great.”

Doherty is continuing to work, however.

She told convention attendees that she’s launching a new podcast in November titled “Let’s Be Clear,” described “a live interactive memoir.”

