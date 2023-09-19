Gisele Bündchen says divorce from Tom Brady and other recent struggles have been ‘very tough’ on her family

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Gisele Bündchen has found her footing amid the “curve balls” she’s faced over the past few years, including moving forward after her divorce from football legend Tom Brady.

“It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” the model said in a new interview with People published Monday.

“I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings,” she added.

Some of those twists and turns include homeschooling the two children she shares with Brady – son Ben, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 – through the pandemic, multiple moves to new homes, caring for her ailing parents and, most notably, the end of her marriage.

The former couple jointly announced in October 2022 that they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage, both stressing that co-parenting their kids is a shared priority.

Bündchen and their children have since settled in Miami, where she said they’ve transitioned back into public schools, have taken on new hobbies and are thriving.

“It makes me proud to see how they’re all becoming their own little individual selves, but how their principles and their values are so strong. It makes me so happy to see that, they’re flourishing into their own beings,” she said.

The supermodel has also found solace in the wellness space, prioritizing her self-care by mediating, exercising and eating healthy as a means to find balance.

“I think if I didn’t have all the different tools that I have to support me during these times, it would’ve been very hard,” she said.

