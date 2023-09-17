Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are separated

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Teyana Taylor and her husband, former professional basketball player Iman Shumpert, have split.

The singer and actress shared the news Sunday in a statement on Instagram.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie!,” the caption reads on a photo of the estranged couple dressed as the “Wayne’s World” characters Wayne and Garth. “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure.”

Taylor went on to write, “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.”

“Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT,” she said. “We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

Taylor added, “The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all.”

The pair documented their relationship and family life on VH1 series “Teyana and Iman,” as well as the E! series, “We Got Love Teyana & Iman.”

They are the parents of two daughters, Iman “Junie” Shumpert, 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.

Shumpert delivered Junie at home, arriving before they could make it to the hospital. In 2020, they announced that their second daughter had also been born at home.

“Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!,” Shumpert wrote on social media when announcing Rue’s arrival.

Taylor spoke with CNN in March about her critically acclaimed role in the film “A Thousand and One” and said she and Shumpert, who has costarred on “The Chi” and won “Dancing With the Stars” in 2021, work hard at their respective careers.

“We are making it happen and we’re getting it done,” she said at the time. “And I think also Junie watching this movie understanding we’re going out, we’re working and we getting it to make sure we can provide her with a good life.”

