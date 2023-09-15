‘Bling Ring’ suspect convicted in multimillion dollar burglaries of celebrities’ homes

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — A Southern California man has been convicted on three counts related to the “Bling Ring,” a group that burglarized the homes of celebrities in 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

A jury on Wednesday found Benjamin Ackerman guilty of three counts of first-degree residential burglary, the court docket shows. Ackerman pleaded no contest in July to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, 11 counts of first-degree residential burglary and 25 counts of money laundering, as well as several special allegations, the prosecutor’s office said.

He plans to appeal, his lawyer said.

Ackerman and others targeted homes of Southern California celebrities including Jason Derulo, Adam Lambert and Usher Raymond, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Upon arrest, Ackerman was found in possession of 2,000 pieces of stolen property including jewelry, art, handbags and wine, police said. He targeted high-end homes and gained access by posing as a buyer or agent at open houses, authorities alleged.

“This justice for those victimized by ‘The Bling Ring’ and his actions that shook their sense of trust and security in their own homes can hopefully bring them a sense of solace as they move on from this trial,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said.

“While their belongings cannot be replaced, I hope this outcome assures them that such behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”

Ackerman plans to appeal the conviction, said his lawyer, Gary Jay Kaufman.

“I have the utmost respect for the jury system, but sometimes they get it wrong, and that’s what happened here,” Kaufman said. “There were significant errors of law, and I am cautiously optimistic that the Court of Appeal will ultimately reverse the conviction.”

Ackerman is scheduled to be sentenced on October 19. CNN is reaching out to Derulo, Lambert and Usher for comment.

