Ryan Phillippe is ‘thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions’ as he celebrates sobriety milestone

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Phillippe is on a sobriety journey, and is celebrating a major milestone.

“Officially the longest I’ve gone since I was a teen without some kind of nicotine or marijuana in my system(among other things…),” the “Cruel Intentions” actor wrote in the caption of a post on his verified Instagram page on Thursday.

He continued that he’s “feeling thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions and dependency on substance.”

Phillippe posted a selfie in which he was seen wearing a white muscle tee and chewing on a toothpick. Sharing the same photo on his Instagram story on Thursday, he also wrote that his “only remaining addictions are toothpicks and self-improvement.”

The actor previously opened up about his mental health during a 2017 interview with Women’s Health, saying that he struggles with “patience and depression, and I’m thinking about how to focus and steady myself and be kinder and better. Meditation and exercise work for me.”

“Depression could manifest in a thousand different ways depending on who it is. I don’t think there’s any reason not to talk about it. We can help each other cope and give tools that we learn along the way,” he also said.

Phillippe discussed how depression has been “a huge obstacle” since he was a child in an interview with Elle in 2015, saying, “As you get older I think it decreases some, but I’m just innately kind of a sad person.”

These days, however, Phillippe – who shares two children with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon – appears to have a more positive outlook.

“Sobriety, clarity, and spiritual connectedness feels real good,” he said at the end of his post on Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.