‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ new trailer drops

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — A new trailer for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is here.

The movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, is set for a global theatrical release October 20. It will later stream on Apple TV+.

Scorsese adapted the screenplay from from David Grann’s bestseller.

The story takes place in the 1920s in Oklahoma, where the Osage Nation found riches with oil. They soon face opposition when outsiders threaten them.

The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to positive reviews.

The film, which runs more than three hours, also stars Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser and more.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.