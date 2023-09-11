‘The Masked Singer’ unmasks its biggest star yet

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Some people were confident they knew the identity of Anonymouse on “The Masked Singer,” and they were sorry, not sorry.

The show kicked off its Season 10 on Sunday with a massive star disguised as Anonymouse.

The performer offered up several clues about their identity, including saying “Just like Michelle Obama, Oprah and Angelina Jolie, I’m on one special list: Time’s 100.”

After opening the show with Heart’s hit “What About Love,” Anonymouse offered more clues.

“When I found out that ‘The Masked Singer’ needed a mystery guest to celebrate their milestone 10th season, I knew I was the right rodent for the job,” they said.

“I started working young, but my big break came when I was able to showcase my voice. When my future was looking bright on the outside, I struggled with demons on the inside,” the rodent proclaimed. “The more I pushed, the more I felt myself slipping away. I was trapped on a path of wrong decisions. And eventually, I hit rock bottom.”

Celeb panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg bandied about several possibilities, including Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, as the possible singer.

But in the end it was revealed to be Demi Lovato, who was one of Scherzinger, Thicke and McCarthy Wahlberg’s guesses.

Nick Cannon has returned to host “The Masked Singer.” Lovato’s latest album, “Revamped,” is out Friday.

