Jimmy Buffett’s sister reveals she was diagnosed with cancer ‘about the same time’ as him

(CNN) — When the late singer Jimmy Buffett was diagnosed with a rare skin cancer about four years ago, his younger sister Laurie Buffett McGuane was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer not long after.

McGuane, who is now cancer-free, told People the siblings supported each other through their individual treatments.

“Jimmy and I became closer because of our cancers. We talked before and after our scans,” she said. “We shared a club that nobody wants to join. I am thunderstruck that Jimmy didn’t make it.”

She remembered her brother, whom she affectionately called Bubba, for inspiring her to stay strong.

“I rode my horse during my treatments and tried to continue with my life the same way Jimmy has done,” McGuane said. “He brought joy to so many. I am very emotional now. When Jimmy was in the world, I felt safe.”

McGuane said she was among the family members by Buffett’s side when he died. She shared a photo of them as children in a tribute on Instagram.

“We talked about our childhood where only siblings can relate. I told him I’ve known him longer than anyone on the planet,” McGuane wrote. “He smiled with those twinkling blue eyes and squeezed my hand.”

