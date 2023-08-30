Michael Jackson’s kids mark their late father’s birthday

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Blanket Jackson (now Bigi) and his brother Prince Jackson both made an appearance in Las Vegas in honor of their late father’s birthday on Tuesday. Michael Jackson would have turned 65.

Bigi and Prince were at the at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where Cirque du Soleil has its “Michael Jackson ONE” show. People from Jackson’s estate hosted a public Q&A session for the “Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration,” according to the resort.

Jackson’s 65th birthday marked the 10th anniversary of the “ONE” Vegas residency, which is described as “part music, part acrobatics” and “all amazing.” The show was first announced in Feb. 2013.

Jackson’s now-adult kids lead largely private lives. In 2018. his daughter Paris Jackson attended Jackson’s 60th birthday celebration called, “Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration” at Mandalay Bay. She accepted the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award on his behalf of her dad’s humanitarian work with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

In a video shared on Instagram Tuesday, Paris, 25, said her father did not like people making a fuss about his birthday.

“Back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that,” she said.

The actress and singer added that she has been harassed by her father’s fans in years past for not posting on social media on his birthday.

“There have been times where I don’t post anything for my dad’s birthday, and people lose their minds,” she said. “And they’re basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram.”

“There’s always ways to get involved with raising awareness for climate change, doing so for the environment, animal rights, activism, these were things that he loved and he was very, very interested in” Jackson explained. “I can’t speak for him because you know, I’m a different person and I don’t know, but I’m sure he would have loved that and so if you want to pay homage and honor him on his birthday, that would be my suggestion.”

Michael Jackson died in 2009 at age 50 of an accidental drug overdose.

