Drew Carey to host ‘The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker’ on CBS in honor of his late predecessor

(CNN) — The life and career of Bob Barker, the beloved “Price is Right” host of 35 years who died last week, will be celebrated with an hour-long special set to air on CBS this Thursday.

“The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker” will be hosted by Barker’s successor Drew Carey, according to a news release sent to CNN on Tuesday. Carey took over hosting the long-running daytime game show in 2007, and still serves as the show’s current host today.

According to the release, the special will feature “an array of ‘priceless’ on-camera moments from throughout Barker’s 50-plus year career,” and showcase his talent as a “charming, charismatic and razor-sharp ‘master of ceremonies’ who created special connections with countless contestants.”

Some of the moments that will be featured include clips of Barker appearing as the host on the game show’s very first episode in 1972, as well as his final episode as host in 2007.

The special will also feature archival clips of contestants “literally jumping for joy,” a look-back at Adam Sandler’s appearance on Barker’s retirement special in 2007 and the famed host’s own return to the “Bob Barker Studio” for his 90th birthday.

“Bob was one-of-a-kind; he’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true.’ We’re so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way,” Margot Wain, SVP of daytime programs, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Barker died at the age of 99 on Saturday, according to his representative Roger Neal, CNN reported at the time. Barker earned 14 Daytime Emmy awards for his work as the host of “The Price is Right,” and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys in 1999.

He was also a fierce animal rights advocate, and signed off every show by saying, “Help control the pet population. Have your pet spayed or neutered.”

“The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker” will be broadcast on CBS on Thursday at 8pm local time, and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

