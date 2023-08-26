A look back at ‘Living Single’ and how it changed TV

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — I love anniversaries.

One of mine (wedding) is coming up next month. I enjoy marking the big moments in life as an opportunity to celebrate the past, as well as appreciate the present.

Read on to discover how another big anniversary coming this week means a lot to me, for different reasons.

Something to sip on…

“Living Single” is turning 30 years old this week.

Rather than rehash the fact that “Living Single” was “Friends” before “Friends” ever existed, lets applaud it for the glow-up and grow-up it showcased in Kim Fields.

Prior to “Living Single,” Fields had been best known as a child star who appeared in a famous Mrs. Butterworth commercial and as the chatacter Tootie on the “Different Strokes” spin-off “The Facts of Life.”

In addition to Fields, “Living Single” also starred Queen Latifah, Kim Coles, John Henton, Terrence C. Carson and Erika Alexander. Created by Yvette Lee Bowser, the show about a group of Black friends living and loving in New York City will forever be one of my favorites. For five seasons from 1993 to 1998, “Living Single” explored the lives of young men and women of color with authenticity, dimension, humor and heart, laying the groundwork for series like “Insecure” and “Atlanta” that would follow decades later.

I was blessed to attend a taping many years ago, thanks to my friend, the late Eunetta Boone, who was a writer and producer on the show. The series felt as fun live as it does now in syndication.

Coles paid tribute to “Living Single” in honor of the anniversary, writing on Instagram on Tuesday, “30 years ago, we showed the world what true sisterhood, loving brotherhood and excellence looked like!”

“The intention of LOVE and JOY was there then and that is why it endures to.this.day!,” she wrote. “I can speak with confidence for my #LivingSingle family that we love that you still love, respect, resonate and ROCK with us to this day!”

Put me down as one who will continue to rock with it.

One thing to talk about…

I don’t let not having kids keep me from enjoying some family programming.

That’s why I have no problems jamming along to the new series “Dance with Qai Qai,” now running on YouTube.

Inspired by Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter Olympia’s favorite doll, the show uses the now-viral toy to encourage families to move together.

“It has been amazing to see how Qai Qai has captured the hearts of so many young fans so we’re thrilled to introduce them to ‘Dance with Qai Qai!,’” Williams said in a statement. “What better way to keep your kids active than by learning dance moves from Qai Qai herself? As a family who loves to dance, I know I’ll be right next to my daughter practicing our new moves. We can’t wait for other families to get to watch—and dance—together!”

It’s been wild watching Qai Qai go from one child’s beloved doll to a full-fledged star.

The Ohanian-Williams family recently welcomed a new addition, with Williams giving birth to second daughter Adira River Ohanian, so the dance party is even bigger now in their home.

You should listen to…

Sweet 16.

That’s the number of studio albums Tim McGraw has recorded. His latest solo album, “Standing Room Only,” is out Friday.

The country singer seems to do well at everything he attempts, from music to acting to physical fitness. If he is to be believed, he slays on his latest album.

“After everything that happened in the world over the past few years…. it made me want to find and record more meaningful, life affirming songs,” he wrote on social media recently. “This album came out of it, and I truly think it’s the best project we’ve ever made (I feel like I say that every time, but as an artist, I want to work to get better with every record and I’m really proud of this one).”

I’m sure Taylor Swift is happy about this, given that her debut single years ago was titled “Tim McGraw.”

Can’t wait to watch…

Remember when “nepo babies” were a thing?

They are, of course, rich and famous folks who are the children of rich and famous folks.

While Adam Sandler’s daughters may not be all the way there yet, just you wait.

His daughters Sunny and Sadie Sandler star in the new Netflix film “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” along with their mother Jackie Sandler and (obviously) their famous dad.

Based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 young adult novel, the movie is built around that Jewish ceremony in which a girl becomes recognized as an adult by the faith community. I suspect this will not the last time we see the Sandler sisters front and center.

“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” starts streaming Friday.

(Heads up that I will be on vacation next week so there will be no newsletter. I know, I know, my near back-to-back vacations are to be envied, and I wish the same rest for you.)

