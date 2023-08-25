Meet the cast of the new dark comedy ‘Bottoms’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — The new dark comedy “Bottoms” is getting a lot of buzz.

The R-rated movie, directed by Emma Seligman, stars Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, and previously premiered at this year’s SXSW Festival in March.

Seligman broke through in 2020 with the hit movie “Shiva Baby.” On the festival circuit, she described “Bottoms” as a “campy queer high school comedy in the vein of ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ but more for a Gen-Z queer audience.”

Read below for more details about the cast of the modern coming-of-age story.

“Bottoms” star Sennott is a collaborator of Seligman’s. She is also a writer and comedian and co-wrote and executive produced “Bottoms.” She starred in “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” and will next be onscreen in a movie called “I Used To Be Funny.”

Edebiri, stars in Hulu’s “The Bear,” is writing partners with Sennott and the two starred together in a 2020 Comedy Central digital series titled “Ayo and Rachel Are Single,” about their horrible love lives. She also stars in “Theater Camp” and “Everything in Between.”

Nicholas Galitzine is a British actor hailing from London. He is known for his roles in “Cinderella” (2021) and this year’s sappy rom-com “Red, White, and Royal Blue.”

Ruby Cruz has starred in many TV shows, including “Mare of Easttown” and “Castle Rock,” among others. In “Castle Rock,” she played a teenage version of Annie Wilkes, the famous character from Stephen King’s ‘Misery.”

Marshawn Lynch is a former NFL football player. His nickname was “Beast Mode” and he spent most of his 12 season career playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

Havana Rose Liu is a New York University graduate who is also a dancer and model. Her breakthrough role was in the thriller, “No Exit.”

Kaia Gerber is the daughter of model Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber. She has modeled and walked the runway for Alexander Wang, Chanel, and dozens of other fashion houses. Her breakthrough acting role came when she starred on Season 10 of FX’s “American Horror Story.”

Dagmara Dominczyk is best known for cleaning up the Roy family’s many messes on “Succession.” As Karolina, she is head of PR for Waystar Royco and a trusted Logan Roy insider.

Punkie Johnson, is a “Saturday Night Live” castmember who joined the sketch show in In 2020. She started her career doing standup in Los Angeles.

“Bottoms” debuts in theaters on Friday.

