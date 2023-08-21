Pamela Anderson reveals the reason she wears little makeup now

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Pamela Anderson has a more natural look these days for a reason.

The former “Baywatch” star says she now wears little to no makeup compared to when she was on the series in the early ’90s.

Anderson told Elle that back then, “I just went along with what people were telling me what to do” in terms of her look.

But as she is now enjoying a career renaissance with a book, documentary and several fashion shoots including with Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger, Anderson said she’s wearing much less makeup – if any.

Anderson explained that has been the case since the death of her former makeup artist Alexis Vogel, who died in 2019 following a battle with breast cancer.

“She was the best,” Anderson said of Vogel. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

The toned-down look, Anderson said, is “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”

“Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing,” she said. “I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really…what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.