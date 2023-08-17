Tim McGraw says he knew Taylor Swift was unstoppable

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Tim McGraw says he knew Taylor Swift was a rare talent from her start.

The country singer told ET Canada that he spent a lot of time with Swift as she was beginning her career because the “Cruel Summer” singer opened for him and his wife Faith Hill on tour in 2007.

“We knew early on, when she was opening for Faith and I on our ‘Soul2Soul’ tour, just her and an acoustic guitar, and spending time with her,” McGraw said. “Faith and I both knew that there was no stopping her.”

He added, “She’s a special talent.”

Swift is a fan of McGraw’s too. Her first single off her 2006 debut album was called “Tim McGraw.” The two also released the single “Highway Don’t Care” in 2013.

In July, Swift’s Era’s tour stop in Seattle caused seismic activity equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

Earlier this month, Swift gave each member of her crew members and tour truck drivers a $100,000 bonus.

