Sam Asghari breaks silence on divorce from Britney Spears, says ‘asking for privacy seems ridiculous’

(CNN) — Sam Asghari, husband to Britney Spears since June 2022, has made a statement on social media after filing for divorce from the pop singer on Wednesday.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and i have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote on his verified Instagram Story on Thursday. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and i wish her the best always. S**t happens.”

He added, “Asking for privacy seems rediculous (sic) so i will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

The actor and personal trainer filed a petition to end the marriage with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to a copy of filing obtained by CNN. The date of separation for the couple is July 28, the petition states.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Spears and Asghari for comment.

The pair wed in June of last year after becoming engaged in September 2021. They first met in 2016 when Asghari co-starred with Spears in the music video for her single “Slumber Party.”

Spears and Asghari wed seven months after the court-ordered conservatorship that Spears had been under for 13 years was ended by a Los Angeles judge in a landmark court hearing, in November 2021.

