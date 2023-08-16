Michael Rapaport reveals what Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt offered guests at their wedding

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt treated guests at their lavish 2000 wedding like VIPs.

Actor Michael Rapaport was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” earlier this week, where he revealed he was among the roughly 200 invited guests at the Malibu wedding. He had a story to tell that related to a recent episode of “Real Housewives of New York City” in which Erin Lichy served plates of caviar in the Hamptons, but was met with backlash over the chips she served it on.

“Any time you’re serving caviar, let me know,” Rapaport said. “I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding. They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over.”

Cohen replied, “How have you been on the show 87 times, and I’ve never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?”

Rapaport replied, “I dropped it now. I’m still eating the caviar from there. I was shoveling it down.”

Rapaport knows the former couple from working with Pitt on 1993’s “True Romance” and guest starring on “Friends” for a run in 1999.

Pitt and Aniston were married for five years before they announced their divorce but remain friendly.

Watch Rapaport talk caviar here.

