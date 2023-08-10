‘High School Musical’ series reveals the fate of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens’ characters

By Marianne Garvey

(CNN) — “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will reveal the fates of the original film franchise’s many characters, including Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens’ Troy and Gabriella.

Many of the movies’ original cast members make an appearance In the Season 4 premiere of the Disney+ series, including Corbin Bleu (Chad), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan) and Kaycee Stroh (Martha). This will be the show’s final season.

In a scene in the first episode, Chad gives an update on everyone, revealing, “It is our 15-year high school reunion. Chad is married to Taylor, Martha is a world-class choreographer, Troy and Gabriella are now in couple’s therapy, Ryan is happily partnered with twins on the way and the future of the East High drama department is on the line.”

In June, series creator and executive producer Tim Federle shared an update about the season on social media.

“After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season,” he said at the time. “This show brought the most extraordinary cast—and crew, and collaborators—to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we ‘don’t not love you.’ We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.”

In the first season of the show, the students put on a production of High School Musical (see above reference to “meta”). In the new season, the kids play extras as the real cast of “High School Musical” return to East High and film yet another “High School Musical” film.

The final season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is streaming on Disney+.

