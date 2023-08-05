Elizabeth Banks, Amy Adams and Sarah Paulson among stars fanning out at Taylor Swift’s shows

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — It’s fair to say that lovers of Taylor Swift span far and wide, and that, of course, includes many fellow celebrities.

Stars such as Elizabeth Banks and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been spotted at the music superstar’s six-night stop in Los Angeles, as part of the first leg of her record-breaking “Eras” tour. They posted on social media to mark their attendance, with Banks including several famous friends along for the ride.

Banks posted a gallery of photos and video to her Instagram after attending night 1 of “Eras” in L.A., starting off with a selfie alongside Oscar-nominated actor, Amy Adams.

The “Cocaine Bear” director also included a video of “American Horror Story” star Sarah Paulson holding up a Taylor Swift concert T-shirt, as Paulson mouthed, “I love her” to the camera.

In the caption, Banks called Swift “an Angel and a Unicorn and Pure Magic” and said she enjoyed the show along with “70k other fans.”

Schwarzenegger shared a carousel of photos to Instagram of herself with mom Maria Shriver and other family members on the occasion of the tour, writing in the caption, “I’ve gotta hand it to her, TSwift puts on a great show.”

“I am left perplexed by her energy level,” the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger continued, adding in parentheses, “We are the same age to the day, and there is no physical way I could stay awake past 9pm that many days in a row.” (Both she and Swift share the same birthday, December 13, 1989.)

Other famous faces who have attended “Eras” so far include Vanessa Bryant.

Swift is scheduled to close out this first domestic leg of her tour next week in L.A., before continuing on internationally in Mexico later this month.

