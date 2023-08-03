Cardi B will not be charged related to microphone-throwing incident, her attorneys say

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Attorneys for Cardi B say she will not face charges related to throwing her microphone into the crowd at a concert in Las Vegas last weekend.

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi,” Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, the attorneys representing Cardi B, told CNN in a statement. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

CNN has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) for comment.

On Monday, a concertgoer filed a report with the LVMPD after being “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage,” police said.

Authorities did not name Cardi B in their statement, but the address on the incident report matched the location where she was performing when the the concertgoer was allegedly struck.

CNN previously reported that Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas last weekend when an audience member threw a drink toward the stage, as seen in video footage posted to social media.

In the clip, the rapper is seen getting splashed with liquid from the cup while performing her 2018 hit “Bodak Yellow.” Cardi B quickly reacted by throwing her microphone into the audience as security guards rushed to the stage and into the crowd.

In another video shared to social media from the concert, Cardi B and her DJ are seen asking the crowd to “splash” her with water due to the heat. It’s unclear if this occurred before or after the incident with the microphone.

