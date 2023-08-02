Former ‘The Bachelorette’ star announces she’s dating a woman

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

(CNN) — Former “The Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey may not have found love on the show, but she did find it in real life — with another woman.

Windey — who co-starred on Season 19 of popular reality dating show “The Bachelorette” — revealed that she’s been in a relationship with comedian Robby Hoffman for three months.

“Told you I’m a girl’s girl!” Windey said in an Instagram post, highlighting shots of the couple together.

In a Wednesday interview on “The View,” Windey explained that her attraction to other women began as a “whisper” that she chose to ignore, even as it got “louder and louder.”

“I didn’t really know to pay attention to it,” she said. “I think when this happens, there’s some shame obviously surrounding it, so I think I had to a little bit navigate through the shame.”

Still, the relationship has been “the best experience,” she said in an Instagram story posted Wednesday.

Windey’s relationship announcement has been met with a wave of support from artists like Hayley Kiyoko and her “The Bachelorette” co-star Rachel Pilot.

“Love you with my entire heart and soul,” Pilot wrote in a comment.

GLAAD, the LGTBQ media advocacy organization, also put out a statement supporting Windey.

“As one of today’s most visible reality stars from ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette,’ Gabby Windey’s decision to continue to share her private life with the public as a queer woman is a key reminder to people, including the many millions who watch the franchise, that there are no rules for coming out and that everyone’s journey is different,” said Anthony Allen Ramos, GLAAD’s vice president of communications and talent. “This should also be an important reminder to the industry that LGBTQ people have a place in mainstream dating and relationship shows and that we must be included.”

Before announcing the relationship with Hoffman, Windey was previously in a relationship with Erich Schwer, who she chose as the winner at the end of her season on “The Bachelorette.” The couple became engaged, before splitting in November.

