A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back

(CNN) — Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough.

On Saturday, the “WAP” rapper was on stage at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her, as seen in video footage posted to social media.

In the clip, Cardi B is seen getting splashed with liquid from the cup while performing her 2018 hit “Bodak Yellow.” Clearly upset, she reacted immediately by throwing her microphone into the crowd as security guards rushed to the stage.

More security guards are then seen flocking to the person in the crowd as she watched from the stage before continuing on with her set.

In another video posted to TikTok on Saturday, Cardi B is seen throwing her microphone at a DJ who appeared to cut off her song early during a performance at Drai’s Nightclub on Friday.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Cardi B for comment.

The incident in Las Vegas on Saturday is just the latest in a slew of similar scenes at concerts where artists – including Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Harry Styles and Bebe Rexha – have become the target of objects thrown at them while on stage, with some artists suffering injuries as a result.

Only recently have performers, including R&B singer Monica and country star Miranda Lambert, gotten involved when they see behavior they do not approve of.

Last week, Monica jumped off the stage after witnessing someone allegedly assault a female audience member in the crowd at her Detroit show.

She was praised for her interference when footage of the altercation went viral on social media, and she later told CNN’s Abby Phillip she feels concerts have become “a dangerous space and place.”

“I just really want that to change,” she added.

