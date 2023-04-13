‘Till Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis’ gives a behind-the-scenes look at their weddings

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Dear Kravis fans, this is for you.

“Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis,” currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+, tells the story of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s not one, not two, but three wedding ceremonies.

The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in Las Vegas, at a Santa Barbara courthouse and in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

From the Elvis impersonator mistakenly calling Kardashian by her sister Khloe’s name during the vows to the drama of her veil in Portofino, viewers get all the details along with insight into how the couple was feeling.

“Can you believe we got married three times?” Kardashian asks in a clip.

Knowing her family, it’s totally believable as is the fact that cameras were there to catch all of the action.

According to Barker, “We just wanted to get married, we didn’t really care about the details.”

The pair got married on property in Italy belonging to designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

“I remember calling Melissa Kolker and planning in 30 minutes and then calling you and talking to you about it,” Kardashian said to her husband. “We were like, ‘Yeah, perfect.'”

It’s Kardashian’s first marriage and Barker’s third. He was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler.

