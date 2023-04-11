Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hint they’re engaged

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

British actress Millie Bobby Brown has fans thinking she and partner, Jake Bongiovi, are engaged, after the couple posted photos to social media on Tuesday.

The “Stranger Things” star took to social media to share a photo of her and Bongiovi embracing — and eagle eyed fans have spotted a rather large ring on her engagement finger.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” the actress, 19, captioned the image.

Bongiovi, 20, also shared images on social media around the same time, including one of the couple hugging and looking out to sea, captioned “Forever.”

Bongiovi is one of Bon Jovi rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s four children, who he shares with wife Dorothea Hurley.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Brown for comment.

Last year, the actress, who plays the telekinetic Eleven in “Stranger Things,” revealed she had enrolled in Purdue University and is attending classes online.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.