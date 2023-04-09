Molly Shannon’s iconic ‘SNL’ character ‘Sally O’Malley’ returns as the Jonas Brothers’ choreographer

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Molly Shannon hosted “Saturday Night Live” on April 8 and reprised her iconic character, 50-year-old woman Sally O’Malley.

The character returned in a sketch featuring the episode’s musical guest, the Jonas Brothers, with Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas all appearing on stage to introduce Sally O’Malley as the band’s new choreographer.

Kenan Thompson played the Jonas Brothers’ manager and broke the news to Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman, who played choreographers Gretel and Turbo, that the band is looking for a new, more “mature” concept.

“My name is Sally O’Malley. I’m proud to say I’m 50 years old. I’m not one of those girls who’s afraid to tell her real age,” Shannon said, before going into her iconic “and I like to kick, stretch and kick” routine.

Donning her classic red and white two-piece costume, Shannon continued the routine to recite the character’s tagline: “I’m 50! 50 years old.”

Thompson, Yang and Fineman were then visibly seen breaking character to laugh while Shannon hiked up the waistline of her red pants, as Sally O’Malley did when she appeared on “SNL” in the past.

“Honey, I’ve been 50 since before you was born,” Shannon said when Yang’s Turbo questioned her age.

The beloved character first debuted in a 1999 sketch where Sally O’Malley attends an open audition for the Rockettes with then-host Danny DeVito.

Sally O’Malley was 50 years old then, too.

When Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas walked on stage, Nick Jonas said they had a feeling Turbo and Gretel may not understand their new concept.

“So we wanted to show them,” Joe Jonas said as the three brothers ripped their clothes off to showcase outfits matching Sally O’Malley’s.

The four of them performed a kick-and-stretch dance routine, but when Nick Jonas flubs a move, he’s kicked out of the band and replaced by Sally O’Malley.

A graphic of the front page of a newspaper appears on the screen with the headline text reading “new Jonas Brother is 50-year-old woman!”

Shannon was an “SNL” cast member from 1995 to 2001 and is known for her recurring characters like Sally O’Malley and Mary Katherine Gallagher.

Saturday’s episode was the “White Lotus” star’s second time hosting the famed sketch show, with the Jonas Brothers returning as the musical guest for the third time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.