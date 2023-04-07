Lady Gaga marks wrap of filming on ‘Joker’ sequel

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Get ready for Lady Gaga in the “Joker” sequel.

The singer and actor, who plays Harley Quinn in the movie, took to Instagram to announce that filming is complete on “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

“That’s a wrap X, Harleen,” she captioned a picture of herself in movie makeup.

Director Todd Philips also posted the picture of Gaga, writing, “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

Fans congratulated her on the role, with one commenting, “That’s an OSCAR face.” Another said, “I can’t wait to see you shine Mother Monster.”

The new film is set in part in Arkham Asylum and also stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz as Arthur’s neighbor Sophie.

The 2019 movie “Joker” won two Oscars, including one for Joaquin Phoenix for best actor.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is set for theater release in October 2024.

