Hugh Jackman undergoes skin cancer tests and encourages sun safety

Hugh Jackman has revealed he is undergoing skin cancer tests following a medical check up, and urged his fans to protect themselves in the sun.

In a video message posted to his Instagram account, the Australian actor, who had a plaster on his nose, said he’s awaiting the results of skin cancer tests after his doctor spotted irregularities that “could be or could not be basal cell [carcinoma].”

Jackman has received treatment for basal cell carcinoma several times, and in 2013, revealed he had a cancerous growth removed from his nose.

“Just to remind you, basal cell, in the world of skin cancers, is the least dangerous of them all,” said the “X-Men” star, who has famously portrayed the character of Wolverine since 2000. He added that he will receive his results in the coming days.

Basal cell carcinoma of the skin is one of the most common cancers in the US and treatment can be highly effective when the cancer is detected early.

The cancer starts in the top layer of the skin, and is associated with sun exposure, according to the American Cancer Society.

“However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you, summer is coming,” added the 54-year-old actor, who has also starred in “Les Miserables” and “The Greatest Showman.”

“For those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan. Trust me.”

Referring to the cancer scare, Jackman pointed to his face and explained “stuff that happened 25 years ago [that] is coming out now.”

In a 2015 interview with People magazine, the actor said: “I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it.”

“Put some sunscreen on,” Jackman said in the video this week. “You’ll still have an incredible time out there, all right. Please be safe.”

