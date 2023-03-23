Katy Perry accused of ‘mom shaming’ by ‘American Idol’ contestant

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

An “American Idol” contestant has called out judge Katy Perry for a joke that is being slammed as “mom shaming.”

In an episode aired earlier this month, 25-year-old Sara Beth Liebe tried out for the singing competition in front of Perry and her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The group expressed astonishment at Liebe’s age, insisting that she could pass for 16 years old.

When she revealed that she is the mother of three children, Perry jokingly rose from her chair and acted like she was about to fall back on the table.

“If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m gonna pass out,” Liebe said.

“Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much,” Perry quipped.

That comment elicited backlash on social media from those who believed Perry was “mom shaming” Liebe.

Liebe posted on her TikTok account saying people have been asking how she felt about the joke “that wasn’t super kind.” The aspiring singer said she felt that the incident was “embarrassing” and “hurtful.”

“I did want to take this opportunity just to say I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom-shaming is super lame and I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom and it’s hard enough to be a woman,” she said. “I also wanted to take this opportunity to say I see all of the young moms and just moms in general … keep loving your babies. Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that. I think that if you’re a good mama and you love your babies, that’s all that really matters. Other comments just don’t feel necessary.”

CNN has reached out to Perry’s representatives for comment.

Perry shares a two-year-old daughter with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.

