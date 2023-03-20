Adam Sandler’s famous friends celebrate his Mark Twain Award

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The stars came out for Adam Sandler’s big night.

Sandler is the 2023 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which was awarded Sunday night at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, DC.

Some of the actor’s famous friends — including Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Conan O’Brien and Chris Rock — were in attendance to celebrate the honor.

In his acceptance speech, Sandler reportedly joked that he is a man “who is now the proud owner of the 2023 Mark Twain Award for Athleticism, Sexual Prowess and Guitar Virtuosity.”

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter earlier called Sandler a “remarkable artist.”

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL,” Rutter said. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing.”

Previous honorees include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tina Fey, Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle.

The program will air exclusively in full on CNN on Sunday, March 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

