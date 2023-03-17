Halle Berry shares rare photos of daughter in honor of her birthday

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Halle Berry is wishing her eldest child a very happy birthday.

The actress and director posted some photos of her daughter, Nahla, on her verified Instagram account in honor of the teen’s birthday.

The pictures showed Berry embracing a younger Nahla, a photo of her as a youngster shot from behind, and a more recent picture of Nahla, pulling a hat down to partially obscure her face.

“One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla,” the caption reads. “She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel.”

Nahla is Berry’s child with ex-boyfriend, model Gabriel Aubry. Berry also has a nine-year-old son, Maceo, with ex-husband, French actor Olivier Martinez.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.