Justin Bieber all smiles with facial paralysis update

Justin Bieber is all smiles these days.

The superstar singer posted an Instastory with the words, “Wait for it.”

The video shows Bieber fully smiling.

That was something he had been unable to do last June, when he announced he was suffering from facial paralysis because of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said at the time in a video he posted on Instagram. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face

The syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head near the inner ear. It initially caused Bieber to postpone remaining dates in his Justice World Tour.

It was announced in March of this year that the rest of the tour had been canceled.

