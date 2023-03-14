Rachel Bilson shares past intimacy issue other woman may relate to

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Rachel Bilson is opening up about her sex life.

Comedian Whitney Cummings joined “The O.C.” star for an episode of Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast, during which Cummings talked about not being able to find satisfaction during sex while she was on birth control.

“I have not had an orgasm from sex until I went off birth control,” Cummings, 40, said. “Never had it in my life until I turned 40.”

That spurred Bilson, 41, to get real as well.

“I was the same as you,” Bilson said. “It didn’t happen for me until I was about 38. Isn’t that crazy?”

The revelation may have been surprising, but Bilson told previously told Yahoo’s “The Unwind” that she considered her podcast a “safe space” to be transparent.

“It should feel like a safe space to be open, because so many people go through similar things,” Bilson said. “And what’s better than to have a support system, or feel like you’re being heard and having a space to do so?”

“Broad Ideas” can be heard wherever podcasts are streamed.

