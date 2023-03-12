Brendan Fraser flooded with emotion as he wins best actor Oscar for ‘The Whale’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Brendan Fraser tearfully accepted the Academy Award for best actor for his role in the film “The Whale” on Sunday.

He began his speech by thanking the film’s director Darren Aronofsky “for throwing me a creative lifeline.”

Fraser was nominated in his category alongside Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”), Austin Butler (“Elvis) and Bill Nighy (“Living”).

In a speech full of nautical references, Fraser said that “only whales can swim at the depth” of his co-star Hong Chau.

Referencing his 30-year career in Hollywood, Fraser said there were aspects of his journey that “I didn’t appreciate at the time until it stopped.”

With reddened eyes, he ended his emotional speech by thanking his children and his “best first mate,” partner Jeanne Moore.

His best actor trophy caps off a successful run on the awards circuit this season for Fraser, who also won a SAG Award and Critics Choice Award for his performance in “The Whale.”

