Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 6:49 AM

Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘No Hard Feelings’ looks like a raunchy good time

<i>Macall Polay/Sony Pictures</i><br/>Jennifer Lawrence in
Sony Pictures
Macall Polay/Sony Pictures
Jennifer Lawrence in "No Hard Feelings."

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jennifer Lawrence is going full on comedy.

Sony has released the trailer for her forthcoming movie, “No Hard Feelings.” In the film, Lawrence plays a woman named Maggie, who in order to save her home, takes a job that entails trying to seduce a shy 19-year-old.

The R-rated trailer is NSFW (though it may depend on where you work) and opens with Lawrence having some financial issues before she answers an ad from some helicopter parents looking to bring their son out of his shell.

Upon meeting the young man, Percy, played by Andrew Barth Feldman at a pet adoption center she asks him, “Mind if I touch your wiener?” as he cradles a Dachshund, which are known as wiener dogs.

See what they did there?

Lawrence is one of the producers for the project, which also stars Matthew Broderick. The comedy is directed by Gene Stupnitsky.

“No Hard Feelings” hits theaters June 23.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content