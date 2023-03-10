Hayden Panettiere was worried she could no longer act after a 4-year hiatus

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Hayden Panettiere is back on screen in a big way.

She can currently be seen in “Scream VI,” but there was a time not long ago when Panettiere thought her acting career may have been over.

“It was daunting, honestly,” the actress told Entertainment Weekly. “I was a little bit worried. I was worried that I couldn’t act anymore. I mean, I took four years off.”

She continued: “I had to remind myself of what I could do and to make sure that I could still do it. But I knew I made the right decision. This was the best, the best first movie back that I could have dreamt of. It was like coming home.”

“Custody” was her last role in 2016. She wrapped the ABC series “Nashville” in 2018.

In the latest installment of “Scream,” Panettiere rerpises her role as Kirby, having previously played the role in 2011’s “Scream 4.”

“It’s bigger and better and gorier than ever,” she tells the publication of the movie.

Panettiere, who publicly battled with depression and addiction, has also been grieving the recent loss of her brother, Jansen, who died in February of an enlarged heart at the age of 28.

