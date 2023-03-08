Skip to Content
‘Barry’ ending with Season 4

The Emmy-winning HBO series
The Emmy-winning HBO series "Barry" will premiere its fourth and final season on April 16

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Bill Hader killed it playing an assassin on “Barry,” and now it’s coming to an end.

The Emmy-winning HBO series will premiere its fourth and final season on April 16, the network has announced.

HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.

Hader, who is also co-creator, writer, director and executive producer for the dark comedy, said in a statement, “It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion.”

He stars as Barry Berkman, a hitman who finds himself embroiled in the acting scene in Los Angeles after work leads him to the city.

The acclaimed series earned him an outstanding lead actor in a comedy series Emmy and outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Henry Winkler, who plays acting coach Gene Cousineau in the show.

According to HBO, the fourth season will follow Cousineau, who “is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this – the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.”

