Published 10:50 AM

Hugh Jackman shares his ‘bulking’ diet to become Wolverine

20th Century Fox/Everett Collection

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Watch out Deadpool, Wolverine is coming for you.

Hugh Jackman posted on his verified Instagram account photos of the meals he is eating to get ready to reprise his role as Wolverine, this time in “Deadpool 3,” opposite Ryan Reynolds.

“Bulking. A day in the life,” the caption on the photos reads. “Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst … Becoming. Wolverine. Again.”

The meals include black bass, chicken burgers, salmon and grass-fed sirloins.

The “X-Men” star recently told CNN’s Chris Wallace during an interview on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” that he did not use steroids to achieve his cut, superhero physique, but rather “just did it the old school way.”

“And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens — I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world,” Jackman said. “Literally the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.

