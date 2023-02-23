Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to all charges in ‘Rust’ case

By Josh Campbell, CNN

Actor Alec Baldwin on Thursday pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges relating to the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust,” according to a court document waiving his first court appearance.

Baldwin is released on personal recognizance as long as he doesn’t own a gun, abstains from alcohol and doesn’t speak with other witnesses of the shooting, court documents say.

He was originally expected to appear in court on Friday but is no longer required as he waived his first appearance. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed is still expected to appear in court Friday.

Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed were formally charged with involuntary manslaughter last month for the death of the movie’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Attorneys for both defendants previously insisted their respective clients are innocent.

Hutchins was struck and killed by a live round of ammunition fired from a prop gun that was being held by Baldwin, who has maintained that he did not pull the gun’s trigger.

The movie’s director Joel Souza was also shot and injured.

Earlier this week, the charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed were downgraded by prosecutors, potentially reducing the prison time the both could face by five years.

Earlier this month, the parents and sister of Hutchins sued Baldwin, as well as the movie’s production company and others over her death.

