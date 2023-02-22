Pink says her 11-year-old daughter negotiated pay for a job on her tour

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

When Pink heads out on her tour this summer, her 11-year-old daughter, Willow, will be along for the ride as a member of her team.

According to the singer, her daughter will be working for her.

“We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state,” Pink said during an appearance on “Today.”

The pre-teen needs to work on her negotiating skills, her mom explained.

“I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over,” Pink said. “She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. It’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.'”

The Grammy winner shares Willow and her son, Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart.

Her tour in support of her ninth album “Trustfall” kicks of in June in the United Kingdom.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.