Celine Dion helps Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan find romance in ‘Love Again’ trailer

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the trailer for Celine Dion‘s new feature film debuted on Tuesday.

“Love Again” stars Dion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and “Outlander” star Sam Heughan and follows Mira (Chopra Jonas), who is grieving the death of her fiancé by texting love notes to his old cell phone number. That number now belongs to Rob (Heughan), who is a journalist, and a romantic connection begins to form.

Naturally, Dion stars as herself in the rom-com and appears to help guide Rob toward love in the trailer.

Dion’s uber hit “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” is played as the Grammy winner can be heard saying, “Love has a plan for each and everyone one of us.”

The trailer also mentions that new music from Dion is featured in the film.

“It’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it and like the new songs too,” Dion told People magazine in an article published on Tuesday.

Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, also makes a hilarious cameo in the trailer. The singer appears in the back the of a taxi with a less-than-pleased-looking Chopra Jonas, awkwardly trying to make a move on her.

“Love Again” is the American film adaptation of Sofie Cramer’s 2009 novel, “SMS für dich (Text for You),” and will premiere in theaters on May 12.

