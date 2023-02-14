Cate Blanchett warns of the risk of cancel culture over ‘healthy critique’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Cate Blanchett has shared some of her thoughts on cancel culture.

The actress, who has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance as a female composer/conductor accused of sexual abuse in the film “Tár,” said in an interview with the Radio Times that its important to have a “healthy critique” of historical works of art, regardless of the artist.

“If you don’t read older books that are slightly offensive because of what they say in a historical context, then you will never grapple with the minds of the time [and] we are destined to repeat that stuff,” she said.

“Look at Picasso. You can only imagine what went on in, outside and around his studio,” Blanchett went on to say. “But do you look at Guernica and say that is one of the greatest works of art ever? Yes, it’s a fact. It’s important to have a healthy critique.”

“Tár” takes on both cancel culture and #MeToo movement in its plot, which Blanchett said it did to tackle “existential” issues.

