Gus Kenworthy kiss with on-screen boyfriend cut from ’80 for Brady’

By Lisa Respers France and Dan Heching, CNN

While audiences seem to be into the new film “80 for Brady,” there’s one scene they won’t be seeing.

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy told Variety his cameo in the film included him “making out” with “M3GAN” actor Brian Jordan Alvarez, but the scene was cut from the 98-minute movie.

“A total of 20 minutes was cut from the film purely for pacing reasons, including key scenes with cast members, along with cameo appearances such as Gus and Brian’s kissing scene,” a spokesperson for Fifth Season studio, which produced the film, told CNN in a statement.

“We value and celebrate the contributions of the filmmakers and all of the incredible talent involved with the movie, including those members of the LGBTQ community,” the statement read. “We are deeply committed to meeting the needs of each individual film while maintaining our values as an inclusive studio.”

But Kenworthy sounds like he’s not buying the studio’s explanation.

“They said they had to cut it for time, but I think they cut it for Middle America,” he told Variety.

In the movie Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star as a group of octogenarians who are hardcore Tom Brady fans who travel to Super Bowl LI.

